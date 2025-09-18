Czech National Bank Has $7.86 Million Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. $GRMN

Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,651 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Garmin were worth $7,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Groupe la Francaise bought a new position in Garmin in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Garmin by 1,633.3% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Garmin in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Garmin in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Garmin in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Garmin from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Garmin from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $167.00 target price (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $399,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 29,146 shares in the company, valued at $6,266,390. The trade was a 6.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.48, for a total value of $2,371,760.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 36,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,390,668.16. This trade represents a 22.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $234.10 on Thursday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $160.94 and a 12 month high of $246.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $231.50 and a 200-day moving average of $212.77. The company has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 23.21%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Garmin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.000-8.000 EPS. Analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

