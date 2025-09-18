Czech National Bank Has $8.97 Million Position in Sysco Corporation $SYY

Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYYFree Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,122 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Sysco were worth $8,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,199,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015,714 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 29,610.4% during the 1st quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,431,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,332 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at $85,341,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 251.6% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,452,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,725,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,941,000 after purchasing an additional 995,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Sysco news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 37,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $3,046,086.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,035. This represents a 55.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 56,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,504,320. This represents a 41.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,338 shares of company stock worth $7,439,331. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SYY. UBS Group set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.69.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $82.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.48. Sysco Corporation has a one year low of $67.12 and a one year high of $83.17.

Sysco (NYSE:SYYGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $21.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 109.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.91%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

