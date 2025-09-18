Czech National Bank Has $9.80 Million Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $9,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 287.1% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 332,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,927,000 after acquiring an additional 246,900 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Cardinal Health by 3.6% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 57.5% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cardinal Health

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 28,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.94, for a total transaction of $4,192,809.94. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,431 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,293.14. The trade was a 64.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 38,078 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $5,666,767.96. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,211,370.74. This represents a 44.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 271,676 shares of company stock valued at $40,489,525 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (up previously from $183.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $157.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.93.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $148.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.53 and a 200 day moving average of $148.08. The company has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.73. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.54 and a fifty-two week high of $168.44.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $60.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.91 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 74.45%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.300-9.500 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5107 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

