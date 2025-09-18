Czech National Bank Increases Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. $ODFL

Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $7,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 3.6%

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $141.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.71 and a twelve month high of $233.26. The company has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.13.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.02). Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 3rd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $186.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Baird R W upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $148.00 price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.95.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Old Dominion Freight Line

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.