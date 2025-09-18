Czech National Bank Increases Position in Otis Worldwide Corporation $OTIS

Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $9,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,528,000. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.3% during the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 225,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,235,000 after buying an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 63.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Zacks Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $89.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.06. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 12-month low of $84.25 and a 12-month high of $106.83. The stock has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.98.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 30.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Otis Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

