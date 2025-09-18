Czech National Bank Increases Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,378 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $10,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 6,466 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,014,000. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 459.3% in the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 76,070 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after purchasing an additional 62,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $146.66 on Thursday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.36 and a 52 week high of $158.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.37. The firm has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.15.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 37.37%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 25.71%.

ROST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.67.

In other news, CMO Karen Sykes sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $607,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 106,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,149,236.88. The trade was a 3.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

