Czech National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

Czech National Bank boosted its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $8,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $403,372,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 12,777.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,834,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,782 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,213,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $567,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,522 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,103,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $556,191,000 after acquiring an additional 726,267 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1,529.3% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 709,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,290,000 after acquiring an additional 665,681 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $179,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,960. This trade represents a 7.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 5,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.98, for a total value of $661,440.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 274,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,516,059.62. This trade represents a 2.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,448 shares of company stock worth $7,581,132. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $107.00 target price on WEC Energy Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $106.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.40.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $109.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.90. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.94 and a 52-week high of $111.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 17.87%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.170-5.270 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.8925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.39%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

