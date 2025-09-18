Czech National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. $XYL

Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Xylem were worth $7,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Xylem by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Xylem by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of XYL opened at $140.94 on Thursday. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.47 and a fifty-two week high of $145.33. The company has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Xylem had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.850 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 41.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on XYL. Mizuho lifted their price target on Xylem from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Xylem from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $137.00) on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $139,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,957 shares in the company, valued at $413,861.72. This trade represents a 25.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

