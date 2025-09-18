Czech National Bank Increases Stock Position in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Czech National Bank grew its position in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $10,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 18.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 8.9% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 46,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $766,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 11.0% in the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $866,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

VLO stock opened at $163.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a PE ratio of 68.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. Valero Energy Corporation has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $165.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 188.33%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VLO. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.47.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

