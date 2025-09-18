Czech National Bank Purchases 1,263 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $7,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $299,000. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth $685,000. Reliant Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

In other NRG Energy news, VP Dak Liyanearachchi sold 10,672 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,654,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 48,571 shares in the company, valued at $7,528,505. The trade was a 18.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $164.50 on Thursday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $79.57 and a one year high of $175.96. The company has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.43, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.85.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.04). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 88.22% and a net margin of 1.78%.The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.64%.

NRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $133.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Melius initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. Melius Research began coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price target on NRG Energy from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.92.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

