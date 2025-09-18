Czech National Bank Purchases 1,312 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company $WTW

Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $7,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 10.1% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 21.6% during the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth $2,065,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of WTW opened at $332.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $323.14 and a 200 day moving average of $317.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a 12 month low of $286.00 and a 12 month high of $344.14. The company has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.62, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 1.40%.The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 252.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WTW. Citigroup initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $351.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $387.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.92.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

