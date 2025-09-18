Czech National Bank Purchases 1,747 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $6,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in IQVIA by 436.7% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 295.5% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in IQVIA by 66.1% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 191 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $186.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $183.81 and its 200-day moving average is $167.38. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.65 and a 1 year high of $248.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 7.88%.The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. IQVIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.750-12.050 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. Redburn Partners set a $214.00 price objective on IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on IQVIA from $209.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.64.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IQV

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Keriann Cherofsky sold 549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.53, for a total transaction of $105,149.97. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,352.30. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.05, for a total value of $1,102,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,165,178.90. This trade represents a 17.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.