Czech National Bank Purchases 2,785 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG

Czech National Bank lifted its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,706 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $6,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FANG. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 203 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,858 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on FANG. Melius began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $221.00 to $212.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-one have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.39.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG opened at $140.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.47 and a 200-day moving average of $141.85. The company has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.14. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $114.00 and a one year high of $200.47.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.43%.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In other news, Chairman Travis D. Stice sold 20,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $2,913,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 102,145 shares in the company, valued at $14,586,306. This trade represents a 16.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

