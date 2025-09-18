Czech National Bank Purchases 4,295 Shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $6,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,961,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,552,200,000 after purchasing an additional 413,753 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,010,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,011,000 after buying an additional 125,284 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 10,777.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,068,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $349,953,000 after buying an additional 5,021,511 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 26.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,661,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $321,855,000 after buying an additional 964,388 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 86.4% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,985,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,203,000 after buying an additional 1,847,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Brett J. Hart sold 24,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $2,217,094.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 283,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,385,601. This trade represents a 8.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kate Gebo sold 6,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $620,408.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 69,106 shares in the company, valued at $6,759,257.86. This represents a 8.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,791 shares of company stock valued at $9,992,318. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UAL shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $101.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $94.00) on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $81.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.57.

UAL opened at $105.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.52. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $51.44 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.47.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.14 earnings per share. United Airlines has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.000-11.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

