Czech National Bank Purchases 6,108 Shares of DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 95,845 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 6,108 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in DexCom were worth $8,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in DexCom by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in DexCom by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in DexCom by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in DexCom by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,019 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in DexCom by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $76.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.46. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.52 and a 12-month high of $93.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.08, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.48.

Insider Activity

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 30.41%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. DexCom has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $222,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 51,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,143,868.26. This represents a 5.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 1,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total transaction of $130,459.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 106,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,494,254.11. This trade represents a 1.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,315 shares of company stock worth $689,431 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DXCM has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair raised shares of DexCom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of DexCom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective (up from $82.00) on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.89.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

