Czech National Bank Raises Holdings in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Czech National Bank lifted its stake in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,019 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $6,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in lululemon athletica during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 506.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in lululemon athletica during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get lululemon athletica alerts:

lululemon athletica Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $163.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $200.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.97. lululemon athletica inc. has a 12-month low of $159.25 and a 12-month high of $423.32. The company has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

lululemon athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.24. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 42.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.15 earnings per share. lululemon athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on LULU. William Blair cut lululemon athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on lululemon athletica from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on lululemon athletica from $302.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target (down from $324.00) on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their target price on lululemon athletica from $230.00 to $160.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on lululemon athletica

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other lululemon athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 27,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total transaction of $6,375,178.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,058,829.16. This represents a 19.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About lululemon athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for lululemon athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for lululemon athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.