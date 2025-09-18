Czech National Bank Raises Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. $KMB

Czech National Bank grew its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $10,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.1% in the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 22,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 100.0% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 8.2% during the second quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 20.5% during the second quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% during the second quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 71,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,169,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB stock opened at $125.59 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $124.10 and a one year high of $150.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.32.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, July 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.