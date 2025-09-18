Czech National Bank Raises Stake in Baker Hughes Company $BKR

Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 242,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,761 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $9,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 678.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 132.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 526,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $23,390,150.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 667,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,654,481.06. This represents a 44.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BKR opened at $46.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.72. Baker Hughes Company has a fifty-two week low of $33.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.40.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 11.04%.The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Baker Hughes has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.07%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Capital One Financial raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.32.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

