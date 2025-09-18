Czech National Bank Raises Stock Position in Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST

Czech National Bank lifted its position in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,836 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $10,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MNST. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $66.52 on Thursday. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 52-week low of $45.70 and a 52-week high of $67.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.71.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MNST. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.19.

In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $637,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 51,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262,402.43. This represents a 16.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

