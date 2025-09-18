Czech National Bank Raises Stock Position in ResMed Inc. $RMD

Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in ResMed were worth $9,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of ResMed by 23,982.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 733,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $164,207,000 after buying an additional 730,510 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 1,168.5% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 590,895 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $132,272,000 after purchasing an additional 544,311 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of ResMed by 334.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 455,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $101,880,000 after purchasing an additional 350,245 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 445.1% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 397,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,940,000 after acquiring an additional 324,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ResMed by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,493,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,139,815,000 after acquiring an additional 320,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In other news, Director John Hernandez sold 2,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.10, for a total transaction of $739,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,319.50. This trade represents a 38.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.48, for a total value of $2,238,355.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 455,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,303,978.44. The trade was a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,588 shares of company stock valued at $5,289,241 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ResMed Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $271.91 on Thursday. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.92 and a 12 month high of $293.81. The company has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $275.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.57.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 27.22%.The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. ResMed’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on RMD. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ResMed from $274.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on ResMed from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on ResMed from $294.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, CLSA raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ResMed

ResMed Company Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.