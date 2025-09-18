Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Bank of America Analyst Says

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Bank of America from $253.00 to $254.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.64% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Darden Restaurants from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.54.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

NYSE:DRI opened at $208.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.71. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $155.18 and a twelve month high of $228.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 51.81%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. Darden Restaurants has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.50, for a total transaction of $160,160.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 14,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,189.50. This represents a 4.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 4,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.78, for a total transaction of $1,059,598.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,835.56. The trade was a 50.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,727 shares of company stock worth $10,022,232. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 15,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 145.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 385,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,883,000 after purchasing an additional 227,977 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

