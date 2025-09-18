DCI Advisors (LON:DCI) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

DCI Advisors Ltd (LON:DCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4.90 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 4.80 ($0.07). DCI Advisors shares last traded at GBX 4.80 ($0.07), with a volume of 500,803 shares.

DCI Advisors Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £43.42 million, a PE ratio of -2,400.00 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.10.

About DCI Advisors

DCI Advisors Ltd (Formerly: Dolphin Capital Investors Ltd) (the 'Company') was incorporated and registered in the British Virgin Islands ('BVI') on 7 June 2005. The Company is a real estate investment company focused on the early-stage, large-scale leisure-integrated residential resorts in the Eastern Mediterranean.

