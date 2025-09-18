Deere & Company $DE Shares Purchased by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 8,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,871,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 7,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $13,588,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Melius upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $619.00 to $602.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $595.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $520.87.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE opened at $468.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $126.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.00. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $387.03 and a 1 year high of $533.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $494.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $490.02.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.72%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.87%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.