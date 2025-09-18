Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €7.14 ($8.40) and traded as high as €7.48 ($8.80). Deutsche Lufthansa shares last traded at €7.40 ($8.70), with a volume of 3,323,639 shares trading hands.
Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of €7.73 and a 200-day moving average of €7.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.28.
Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile
Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Passenger Airlines; Logistics; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services (MRO). The Passenger Airlines segment offers products and services to passengers of Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings.
