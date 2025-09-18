Dewhurst Group (LON:DWHT) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Dewhurst Group Plc (LON:DWHT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 902.16 ($12.30) and traded as low as GBX 810 ($11.04). Dewhurst Group shares last traded at GBX 810 ($11.04), with a volume of 3,756 shares traded.

Dewhurst Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.36. The firm has a market cap of £62.65 million, a P/E ratio of 1,156.32 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 783.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 902.16.

Dewhurst Group (LON:DWHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 18th. The company reported GBX 36.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dewhurst Group had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 8.54%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dewhurst Group Plc will post 99.7495826 EPS for the current year.

About Dewhurst Group

Dewhurst Group Plc manufactures and sells electrical components and control equipment for industrial and commercial capital goods in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes accessories; auxiliaries; destination controls; displays, such as dot matrix displays, LCD displays, touch panel, and accessories; fixtures; hidden legends; hygiene plus products; key switches; keypads; lanterns and gongs; pushbuttons; and switching ranges.

