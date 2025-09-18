Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Given a C$220.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a C$220.00 target price on Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Dollarama from C$162.50 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Dollarama from C$207.00 to C$212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Dollarama from C$213.00 to C$203.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Desjardins set a C$205.00 price target on Dollarama and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Dollarama from C$180.00 to C$223.00 in a report on Thursday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$201.00.
Get Our Latest Analysis on DOL
Dollarama Trading Up 0.9%
Dollarama Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1058 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.77%.
About Dollarama
Dollarama Inc is a Canada-based company principally engaged in operating discount retail stores. The company provides a broad range of everyday consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, with merchandise at low fixed price points. General merchandise and consumer products jointly account for the majority of the company’s product offerings.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Dollarama
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Biotech Breakouts: 3 Stocks With Massive Upside Potential
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Powering Up: A Buy Rating Signals GE Vernova’s AI Tailwinds
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- The Side of Rate Cuts Nobody Is Telling You About
Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.