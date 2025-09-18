Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. Purchases 695 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,102 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 1.1% of Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. Greenfield Savings Bank grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 36,995 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 16,802 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 278,431 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,989,000 after buying an additional 38,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,448 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $11,440,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,548,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,524,126,241.50. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 297,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.19, for a total value of $53,064,447.43. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,749,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,937,396.57. This trade represents a 3.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,975,304 shares of company stock valued at $665,001,763. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research upped their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Arete Research upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. TD Cowen upped their price target on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.47.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $170.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $184.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.NVIDIA’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.14%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

