DoorDash, Inc. $DASH Stock Holdings Increased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DASH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,397,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,200,642,000 after buying an additional 8,073,882 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in DoorDash by 442.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,836,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,799,000 after buying an additional 1,497,636 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in DoorDash by 41.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,799,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,194 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at about $211,415,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,009,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:DASH opened at $259.25 on Thursday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.32 and a 12-month high of $278.15. The stock has a market cap of $110.75 billion, a PE ratio of 144.03 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $249.13 and a 200-day moving average of $217.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.57%.The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

DASH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Zacks Research upgraded DoorDash to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on DoorDash from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.76.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 51,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.26, for a total value of $13,235,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,390. The trade was a 97.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.32, for a total value of $7,299,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,026,048 shares of company stock valued at $251,592,950. Insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

