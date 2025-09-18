DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $330.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on DoorDash from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DoorDash in a report on Friday, August 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on DoorDash from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on DoorDash from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on DoorDash from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.76.

NASDAQ:DASH opened at $259.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $249.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.23. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $130.32 and a twelve month high of $278.15. The stock has a market cap of $110.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.03 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.57%.The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that DoorDash will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.69, for a total transaction of $10,929,732.90. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 26,070 shares in the company, valued at $6,274,788.30. This trade represents a 63.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.74, for a total value of $13,787,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,216,558.30. The trade was a 68.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,026,048 shares of company stock valued at $251,592,950 in the last 90 days. 5.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Night Squared LP bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,780,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,200,000. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,622,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 821,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,125,000 after buying an additional 333,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,261,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

