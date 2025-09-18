Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd $RDY Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,375 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 31,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 14,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.44 to $16.90 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.95.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE RDY opened at $14.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.32. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $16.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $988.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.27 billion. Analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a $0.0915 dividend. This represents a yield of 62.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 10.61%.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company’s Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations, as well as engages in the biologics business.

