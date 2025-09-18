DTE Energy Company $DTE Shares Purchased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank raised its position in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $6,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 9,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in DTE Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $224,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,621.09. The trade was a 27.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DTE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price objective on DTE Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective (up previously from $142.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DTE

DTE Energy Price Performance

NYSE:DTE opened at $134.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.23. The company has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.42. DTE Energy Company has a 52-week low of $115.59 and a 52-week high of $142.05.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.01). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 10.16%.The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.