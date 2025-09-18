DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. DZS shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

DZS Stock Down 100.0%

The company has a market cap of $811,000.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.22.

About DZS

(Get Free Report)

DZS Inc provides access and optical networking infrastructure and cloud software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company offers access edge solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DZS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DZS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.