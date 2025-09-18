Eagle Bancorp, Inc. $EGBN Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,569 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 72.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 8,277 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $930,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $3,532,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1,812.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 68,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 64,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ EGBN opened at $20.49 on Thursday. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $30.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.94 and a 200-day moving average of $19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $622.28 million, a P/E ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 1.14.

Eagle Bancorp Announces Dividend

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($2.70). Eagle Bancorp had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.03 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently -64.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EGBN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

