eBay Inc. $EBAY Holdings Raised by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank increased its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in eBay were worth $8,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 538 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other news, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 22,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $1,729,847.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 75,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.25, for a total transaction of $7,082,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 53,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,952,227.75. This trade represents a 58.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,204 shares of company stock valued at $12,937,977 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on eBay from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on eBay from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $77.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on eBay from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.89.

eBay Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $89.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.33 and a 12-month high of $101.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.78.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 20.86%.The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. eBay has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.290-1.340 EPS. Analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 25.55%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Stories

