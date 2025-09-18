Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Ecora Resources PLC (LON:ECOR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 63.19 ($0.86) and traded as high as GBX 77.70 ($1.06). Ecora Resources shares last traded at GBX 77.13 ($1.05), with a volume of 1,122,183 shares trading hands.
ECOR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 price target on shares of Ecora Resources in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 price target on shares of Ecora Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 135.
Ecora Resources is a leading royalty company focused on supporting the supply of commodities essential to creating
a sustainable future. The company is listed on both the London and Toronto Stock Exchange.
Our vision is to be globally recognised as the royalty company of choice synonymous with commodities that support a
sustainable future by continuing to grow and diversify our royalty portfolio in line with our strategy.
