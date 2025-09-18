Electronic Arts Inc. $EA Shares Purchased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,779 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $8,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 208 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total transaction of $171,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 15,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,589,848.40. This trade represents a 6.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total value of $205,824.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 34,731 shares in the company, valued at $5,957,061.12. This trade represents a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,800 shares of company stock worth $4,967,210. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $173.59 on Thursday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.21 and a twelve month high of $180.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.51, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Arete raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Arete Research set a $192.00 price objective on Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Roth Capital raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.40.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

