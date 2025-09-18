Eli Lilly and Company’s (LLY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $830.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $970.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,135.00 price objective (up from $1,133.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $715.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $939.61.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $760.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $739.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $774.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.70, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.47. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $939.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 39.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jamere Jackson bought 200 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $639.56 per share, for a total transaction of $127,912.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,013,143.12. This trade represents a 2.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Erik Fyrwald bought 1,565 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $642.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,246.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 74,578 shares in the company, valued at $47,903,686.74. This represents a 2.14% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 101,305,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,669,349,000 after acquiring an additional 50,002,551 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,407,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,680,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,038 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 103,831.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,866,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,278,292,000 after acquiring an additional 14,852,076 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,707,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,495,261,000 after acquiring an additional 81,587 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 78,621.2% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,552,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,005,392,000 after acquiring an additional 11,537,661 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

