Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC) Short Interest Update

Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,290,000 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the August 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 853,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 853,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Encompass Health news, EVP Patrick William Tuer sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $126,061.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,329,177.14. This represents a 5.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Institutional Trading of Encompass Health

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

NYSE:EHC opened at $124.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $87.85 and a 1 year high of $127.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.26. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.92.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.20. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.22%.The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Encompass Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.340 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on EHC. Wall Street Zen downgraded Encompass Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Encompass Health from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their target price on Encompass Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Stephens raised Encompass Health from an “overweight” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Encompass Health from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Encompass Health

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.