Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Environmental Tectonics Corp. (OTCMKTS:ETCC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.40 and traded as low as $1.03. Environmental Tectonics shares last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 7,200 shares traded.

Environmental Tectonics Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Get Environmental Tectonics alerts:

Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Environmental Tectonics had a negative return on equity of 257.02% and a net margin of 19.38%.The company had revenue of $17.60 million during the quarter.

About Environmental Tectonics

Environmental Tectonics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineered solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace Solutions (Aerospace) and Commercial/Industrial Systems (CIS). The Aerospace segment engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircrew training systems to commercial, governmental, and military defense agencies; training devices, including altitude and multiplace chambers to governmental and military defense agencies, and civil aviation organizations; and advanced disaster management simulators to governmental organizations, original equipment manufacturers, fire and emergency training schools, universities, and airports, as well as provides integrated logistics support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Environmental Tectonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Environmental Tectonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.