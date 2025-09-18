Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.50 price target on Equity Residential and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $76.50 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.25.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $64.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.71. Equity Residential has a one year low of $59.41 and a one year high of $78.37.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The business had revenue of $768.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.60 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equity Residential has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.970-4.030 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.990-1.030 EPS. Research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.6925 per share. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.53%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,316,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,800,787,000 after buying an additional 315,370 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,351,689,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,234,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,651,909,000 after buying an additional 417,119 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,711,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,482,537,000 after buying an additional 1,101,027 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,884,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $664,662,000 after buying an additional 137,533 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

