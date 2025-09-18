Etsy, Inc. $ETSY Shares Purchased by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 842.2% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Etsy by 39.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Marla J. Blow sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total transaction of $30,357.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,262.86. This represents a 4.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 14,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $908,628.48. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,138.48. This trade represents a 42.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 316,482 shares of company stock worth $19,130,691 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $60.62 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.35 and a 200-day moving average of $52.67. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.05 and a 52-week high of $70.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 48.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.77.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.29). Etsy had a negative return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 5.78%.The business had revenue of $672.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ETSY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Etsy from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Etsy from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Etsy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Etsy from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Arete Research upgraded Etsy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

