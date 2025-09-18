Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Eurasia Mining Plc (LON:EUA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4.52 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 3.20 ($0.04). Eurasia Mining shares last traded at GBX 3.52 ($0.05), with a volume of 3,491,573 shares changing hands.

Eurasia Mining Stock Up 3.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 11.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £103.89 million, a PE ratio of -1,530.43 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Eurasia Mining alerts:

Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The mining company reported GBX (0.23) EPS for the quarter. Eurasia Mining had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 19.44%. Analysts forecast that Eurasia Mining Plc will post 13.0005669 earnings per share for the current year.

Eurasia Mining Company Profile

Eurasia Mining Plc, a mining and mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, copper, nickel, gold, and other minerals in Russia. The company's principal projects are the West Kytlim mine located in the Urals; and the Monchetundra project situated on the Kola Peninsula.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eurasia Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurasia Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.