Evercore ISI Boosts Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $300.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded Workday from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Workday from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $255.00 target price on Workday and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.83.

Get Workday alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Workday

Workday Trading Up 7.2%

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $234.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.37 and its 200-day moving average is $238.27. Workday has a one year low of $205.33 and a one year high of $294.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.12. Workday had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 6.51%.The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 78,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total value of $17,293,507.68. Following the transaction, the insider owned 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,671,699.64. This represents a 43.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total value of $105,921.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 42,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,093,578.22. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 326,864 shares of company stock worth $76,391,858. 19.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Workday

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Workday during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 76.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth $31,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC grew its position in Workday by 136.4% during the second quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Workday during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Workday

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.