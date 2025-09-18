Everest Group, Ltd. $EG Shares Purchased by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $6,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Everest Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Everest Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Everest Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Everest Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its stake in shares of Everest Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Everest Group Stock Up 1.0%

EG opened at $333.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.73. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $320.00 and a 52 week high of $407.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $17.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.14 by $2.22. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $16.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. Everest Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Everest Group in a report on Monday, August 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Everest Group in a research report on Friday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $372.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $362.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Everest Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $389.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EG

Everest Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.