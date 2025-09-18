Expand Energy Corporation $EXE Holdings Lifted by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank grew its position in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Expand Energy were worth $6,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expand Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expand Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expand Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Expand Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expand Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt decreased their price objective on shares of Expand Energy from $119.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Expand Energy from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Expand Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Siebert Williams Shank reduced their target price on shares of Expand Energy from $142.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Expand Energy from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.86 per share, for a total transaction of $239,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 166,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,981,299.90. The trade was a 1.52% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joshua J. Viets bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.16 per share, for a total transaction of $184,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer directly owned 61,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,684,060.16. This trade represents a 3.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expand Energy Stock Up 2.2%

Expand Energy stock opened at $99.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.60 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Expand Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $73.33 and a 1-year high of $123.35.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Expand Energy had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 5.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expand Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Expand Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 589.74%.

Expand Energy Company Profile

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report).

