Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE Shares Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 117.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 576 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 3,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.84, for a total transaction of $663,977.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 77,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,479,743. This represents a 4.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.78, for a total value of $623,340.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 33,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,035,015.24. The trade was a 8.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,816 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,132. 9.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

EXPE opened at $225.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $200.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.52. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.01 and a 1 year high of $229.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.57.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The online travel company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 56.25%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. Expedia Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.63.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

