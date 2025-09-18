Exponent, Inc. $EXPO Stock Holdings Trimmed by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Exponent during the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 13.2% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 29,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 1,481.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 127,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,313,000 after purchasing an additional 119,175 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Exponent during the first quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Exponent during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent Trading Down 1.0%

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $68.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.26 and a 200-day moving average of $75.95. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.81 and a 52 week high of $115.75.

Exponent Announces Dividend

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Exponent had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 18.35%.The company had revenue of $132.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Catherine Corrigan sold 4,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $342,908.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 82,753 shares in the company, valued at $5,785,262.23. This represents a 5.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joseph Sala sold 1,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $112,670.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,396 shares of company stock valued at $803,636 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exponent Profile

(Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.