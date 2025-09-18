Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Receives $124.81 Average Price Target from Analysts

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.7619.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Melius Research assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Melius began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 114,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,302,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 83,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,017,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 13.8% in the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.8% in the second quarter. Prospera Capital Management LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.9% during the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $115.12 on Monday. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.25%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

