Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO Stock Holdings Lifted by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $10,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 766.7% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 26 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FICO opened at $1,553.84 on Thursday. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 12-month low of $1,300.00 and a 12-month high of $2,402.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,467.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,722.54.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $8.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.75 by $0.82. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 48.88% and a net margin of 32.80%.The business had revenue of $536.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.150-29.150 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

FICO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,575.00 to $1,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,230.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,590.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Baird R W raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,101.71.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,537.50, for a total value of $9,241,912.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,138 shares in the company, valued at $64,787,175. This trade represents a 12.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,032 shares of company stock valued at $28,153,015. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fair Isaac

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

