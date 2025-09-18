Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Price Target Raised to $255.00

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $235.00 to $255.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FERG. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ferguson from $204.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ferguson from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ferguson from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.86.

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at $224.77 on Wednesday. Ferguson has a twelve month low of $146.00 and a twelve month high of $243.40. The company has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $226.63 and its 200 day moving average is $197.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is presently 41.40%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 145.3% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 51.5% during the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 230.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 247.4% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

